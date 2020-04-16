4 Perfect Housewarming Gifts for Spring

Everyone knows that moving is stressful, but you can make it a little easier for friends and family by getting them a thoughtful housewarming gift to warm up their new abode. Finding just the right gift, however, is always a challenge. If you’re looking to pick something out that they’re sure to appreciate this spring, here are several gift ideas that everyone can enjoy.

Grill Set

It’s almost time to fire up the grill, so why not get them a new set of accessories? From dinner parties to casual barbecues, a set worthy of professional pitmasters with a turner, tongs, glazing brush and skewers is essential if you’re going to cook at high heat without burning your hands. As the weather starts to warm up, this is a gift that can be put to good use all spring and summer long.

Ice Cream Maker

If you show up to a housewarming party with an ice cream maker this spring, you’re sure to be a hit. After all, everyone loves homemade ice cream and this is a gift that will keep on giving exactly that. With a state-of-the-art machine, they’ll be equipped to churn out sorbet, gelato and practically any of their favorite frozen desserts.

Plants

Of course, you can’t go wrong gifting something for the garden in the spring. Whether it’s seeds for growing herbs and veggies or flower bulbs that will soon be coming into full bloom, they’ll be reminded of you each time they’re doing garden work. Bonsai trees, which are believed to represent peace and harmony in Japanese tradition, are another excellent choice when someone you know has moved into a new home.

Outdoor Bar Cart

For those with a knack for al fresco entertaining, an outdoor bar cart will make the perfect addition to their new backyard. A stylish station for fixing beverages by the pool or grill area will make it infinitely easier when playing host this spring and summer.