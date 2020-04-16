5 Decor Items That Will Give Your Home a Nostalgic Feel

When it comes to interior design, there’s nothing wrong with living in the past. Creating a nostalgic feel is the perfect way to recall a bygone era and can be done in practically any room in the house. Here are a few iconic items from past eras that have become popular display pieces for those who like to get creative with their home decor.

Juke Box

Sure, you may have wireless, voice-controlled speakers hidden in the walls, but a mint-condition juke box is a statement piece that will never go out of style. Reminiscent of yesteryear, they can look great in a casual entertaining area or billiard room and will bring everyone back to the past with hits from the ’60s and ‘70s.

Vintage Cameras

Whether you’re a passionate shutterbug or simply have an old Polaroid stored away in the attic, you can try using a vintage camera as a display piece that lends an artsy aesthetic. Arranging a few cameras from different eras on a shelf is likely going to evoke a response from visitors young and old.

Arcade Games

Kids are playing virtual reality video games these days, but even they can appreciate the irony of decorating the rec room with old arcade games like Pacman and pinball. You can create a fun vibe with these collector’s items, while also introducing your kids to a game that you can actually beat them in.

Record Players

The Walkman and CD player have both come and gone, but the record player has proven to be irreplaceable thanks to its distinctly rich sound. If you want to incorporate one into your interior design, a mid-century modern record console that can hold your collection is the ultimate combination of form and function.

Vintage Refrigerators

Whether you put it in your kitchen, game room or garage, a vintage refrigerator lends an old-timey feel to any setting. You can usually find them in vibrant colors that will make a room pop with visual appeal and are sure to be a conversation starter.