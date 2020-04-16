Round 4: Facebook Live Events for Running Your Business During the COVID-19 Outbreak

With increased anticipation, the highly-engaged Facebook Live sessions are returning for another week of tips and topics in the Secrets of Top Selling Facebook Group. During these Facebook Live sessions, agents can have the chance to engage and ask live questions on how you can keep your business running during these challenging times. You have the chance to connect with industry experts that are facing the exact same struggles as you, and learn from one another.

Join us for more live sessions starting Monday, April 20 with more industry experts on how to adapt and keep your business running during this time. Check out the featured list of topics and times below:

Monday, 4/20 at 2 p.m. EDT

Top 20 Opportunities in Today’s Market Conditions, featuring Principal Broker/Owner at Lucky Homes, LLC, Alan Thompson

Tuesday, 4/21 at 2 p.m. EDT

How to Amp Up Your Google My Business Profile During Your Downtime, featuring CEO of From Stressed to Blessed Marketing, Shalimar Albanese-Pavao

Wednesday, 4/22 at 2 p.m. EDT

Connect the Dots to Counsel Your Clients and Prospects, featuring President of Real Estate Champions, Dirk Zeller

Thursday, 4/23 at 2 p.m. EDT

Keeping Your Business Progressing During This Time, featuring National Speaker and Realtor® for McDowell Homes Real Estate, Rebecca Donatelli

Friday, 4/24 at 2 p.m. EDT

Referral Networking… The Key to Blasting off Post-Coronavirus, featuring Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of ReferralBook.com, Todd Swicegood



