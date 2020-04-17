4 Ultra High-End Wellness Features for Your Home

Here are four of today’s most exciting wellness features that are finding their way into high-end homes.

Cryotherapy Chamber

This treatment, which entails exposing yourself to temperatures as low as -250 F for a few minutes can relieve muscle and joint pain, rejuvenate skin and boost energy levels.

Himalayan Salt Room

Breathing salty air is said to help improve the immune system and relieve symptoms of certain respiratory conditions, like asthma and allergies.

Sensory Deprivation Chamber

While floating in total darkness for a few minutes many people experience a state similar to deep meditation that delivers relaxation and clarity.

Infrared Sauna

Using infrared lights, the body is directly heated, but the air is not, which some find to be a more pleasant experience.