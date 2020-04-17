5 Tips for Spring Cleaning

Here are five tips to help you with a thorough spring cleaning.

Declutter and Donate

One of the most important tasks is to tackle the clutter throughout your home and create a donation pile.

Window Washing

It’s always a good idea to have your windows professionally cleaned at least once a year, and spring is an ideal time to have them scrubbed inside and out.

Landscape Clean-Up

A fresh layer of mulch and pruning trees, shrubs and hedges will go a long way toward beautifying your yard.

Outdoor Furniture

Try revamping your backyard with a new set of loungers and dining table for al fresco entertaining.

Fresh Coat of Paint

Calling in the painters to do some touch-ups around the home can make all the difference.