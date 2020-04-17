Backyard Upgrades Your Kids Will Love

In a world dominated by technology, kids are consumed by their phones, tablets and televisions. Designating limited screen time is becoming tougher and enjoying old-school, outdoor playtime has been put on the back burner. Why not spruce up your own backyard and inspire your children to get outside and away from their screens?

With these backyard upgrades, you can help your kids appreciate the great outdoors. Here are some ideas that will help everyone get outside, enjoy the sunshine and connect with nature.

Treehouse

For kids, there’s almost nothing more fun or classic than climbing a tree, and having a hangout in the treetops makes it that much better! Let your kids decorate to their liking, making this their own nature-filled sanctuary. You can find instructions, materials and tools to make this a DIY project at your local hardware store or hire a pro for a more luxurious look.

Content Square 1.

Swingset

A staple in almost every suburban backyard, a swingset is a great way to get your kids outside. With endless styles and sizes, it’s easy to find the right one for your family. Some sets include slides, monkey bars, rock climbing walls and many different styles of swings, such as a classic seat, a tire, baby seats and even specialty seats for two!

Pool

On a hot summer day, having a pool to jump in, play in and cool off is enticing, both for kids and adults. With options for underground, inground and even temporary pools, anyone can enjoy the luxury of a swim. Host pool parties for your children’s friends and purchase pool toys, such as floats, pool noodles and even basketball for days full of fun in the sun!

Yard Games

Whether you have a large or small yard, you can find fun games to play to get your kids outside. From volleyball to cornhole, wiffle ball to croquet, there’s a game for everyone, whatever the age or skill level. If you’re planning a BBQ or birthday party, yard games are the perfect addition to your backyard fun!