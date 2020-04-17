How to Create the Perfect Date Night at Home

Sure, there’s nothing like a fancy restaurant with dim lighting and plate full of your favorite food. Maybe your ideal outing is a movie night, instead, followed by a walk underneath the glowing stars. Whatever your picture-perfect date night is, don’t fret, you can create something similar at home.

Don’t let social distancing stop you and your significant other from enjoying a romantic date night. Here’s how it can be achieved:

Light candles and dim lights. Lighting is everything. You can recreate that environment you’re craving simply by lighting some candles and dimming your indoor lights. The flickering of light against shadow, as well as the relaxing scent of those candles, will help transform your home into the perfect date-night environment.

Cook a fancy meal. You won’t have the luxury of getting that meal served to you (unless you can bribe your kids to do so—unlikely). You will, however, have someone to cook with. Make your date night a fun cooking challenge. You can work together to make something or compete against each other to see who comes up with the best meal.

Have a movie night. If there’s excess time for anything right now, it’s definitely for streaming television shows and movies. Pick your favorite movie (or if your tastes differ, watch your favorite first and then let your significant other pick the next one.) Make some popcorn or, if you want to elevate things, create a fancy dessert and cocktail to go along with it, like an espresso martini.

Create a scavenger hunt. If you really want to up your date night game, put together a scavenger hunt. You can lead your significant other through old photographs and videos as your clues, incorporate a map with symbols that are meaningful to your relationship and lead them to some sort of prize like a bottle of champagne or chocolate covered strawberries.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure you fully commit to it. It can be easy right now to stay in pjs and lounge on the couch. So get up, get dressed in your favorite date-night outfit and get ready for a night you’ll always remember.