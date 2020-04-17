How to Make an Upholstered Headboard

A headboard in your bedroom can act as an accent piece or make a statement. Unfortunately, headboards can get pricey, especially when they are upholstered. Instead of spending a big chunk of change, take on this simple DIY project and create your own upholstered headboard. Here’s everything you need to make a custom DIY headboard.

Supplies:

Scissors

Plywood

Upholstery Foam

Batting

Spray Glue

Staple Gun

Fabric

Preparation:

Before you start creating your new headboard, make sure to cut your plywood to the width of your bed and your preferred height. Roll out your upholstery foam and cut to size to fit across your plywood, measured in height from the top of your mattress to the top of the headboard.

Step 1: Lay down your pre-cut plywood. Roll out your pre-cut foam and use spray glue to secure it to the wood.

Step 2: Lay batting on the floor and flip over your foam-covered plywood. The batting will be used to further secure the foam to the wood and offer more cushion underneath your fabric. Tightly pull the batting over the edges of the plywood and use your staple gun to hold it in place. Trim off any excess batting around edges.

Step 3: Flip your plywood, now with upholstery foam and batting securely attached, back over. Lay the fabric across the board, lining up the edges to your liking. Flip the headboard back over with the fabric now facing the floor. Secure with pins or clips if necessary. Just like the batting, pull the fabric taut over the batting and, using your staple gun, staple the fabric into place. Trim off the excess fabric from the back.

All that’s left is to mount your headboard. Now, you can enjoy your stylish and custom bedroom space!