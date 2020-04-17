How to Master a Nautical Theme for Your Home

Here are four tips for giving your home a nautical makeover.
Colors Are Key
If there’s any color scheme that screams nautical, it’s blue and white.
Rattan and Wicker
These materials provide the perfect complement to a coastal color scheme while exuding craftsmanship and casual elegance.
Get Creative With Accents
Decorate with items that are repurposed from a boat, like mounting oars on a wall or framing nautical flags.
Go Big on Built-Ins
Whether it’s a simple window seat, a breakfast nook or even bunk beds, a few thoughtful built-in features around the house will enhance the nautical appeal.