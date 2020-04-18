Adapting to the New Normal, and Emerging on the Other Side

What: COVID-19 has impacted lives worldwide, and with critical housing implications. As the industry navigates the uncertainty, join Darryl Davis, author, coach and speaker, and brokers for the next RISMedia webinar, when they’ll discuss how they are navigating their companies through this new real estate reality.

When: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Michael Koval, Chief Operating Officer, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Mike Pappas, President & CEO, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties; Dava Davin, Founder & CEO, Portside Real Estate Group; and Darryl Davis, Owner, Darryl Davis Seminars.

About the Webinar

Michael Koval is chief operating officer for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Koval’s key responsibilities at ONE Sotheby’s include ensuring excellence in operations for real estate sales and agent experience; brand and marketing; IT and products; real estate referrals and services; human resources, and more.

Mike Pappas is president/CEO of The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties, a Miami-based real estate company with 50 branches, 3,300 associates and affiliates that include Capital Partners Mortgage, Home Partners Title, Keyes Insurance and Keyes Property Management. The Keyes Company is one of the largest independent brokerage firms in the United States.

Dava Davin is the founder and CEO of Portside Real Estate Group, one of the top five real estate companies in Maine, and the largest real estate company in Maine that is solely woman-owned and -run. She started Portside in 2012 and, in just seven years, grew the business from five employees to 95—and well over $1 billion in sales.

Moderator Darryl Davis is the bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars. Davis has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year.