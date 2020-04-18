Branding Matters: A View From the Association Level

The Team Store helps Tennessee REALTORS® kick their branding up a notch

As the communications director for the Tennessee REALTORS® in Nashville, Tenn., Phil Newman enjoys being part of the mix. With a passion for working with the association’s 29,000-plus members and representing the state’s leadership, Newman takes great pride in spearheading the association’s REALTOR® branding efforts.

But with a plethora of places from which to order promotional items—from online vendors to the local guy right down the street—how does one choose a supplier that will not only meet, but also exceed, their expectations?

For Newman, it all boils down to service, which is why he chose to work with the REALTOR Team Store®, the official supplier of REALTOR®-logo branded merchandise for the National Association of REALTORS®, through the Association’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Run by the Team Store, a 30-year-old corporation based in Palatine, Ill., the business is broken into two halves. One half is the NarTeamStore.realtor website, where real estate professionals and associations can order REALTOR®-logo branded items easily and quickly—just like Amazon. Items can be ordered at just one piece, with no setup charge and no production time, or in bulk. The other half centers around custom products that require more of a hands-on salesperson to assist in finding the right product for their unique logo. This business typically has minimums, setup charges and production time.

Having come across the REALTOR Team Store® at a National Association of REALTORS® event, Newman was impressed with the selection of things they had on display, as well as the team’s customer-service mentality.

“It’s clear that Jordan Dunne, a salesperson at the Team Store for 26 years, and his entire team know the business,” says Newman. “They know what’s out there and how to find it, and whenever we have a need, they’re always ready and willing to jump at it and do what it takes to get it done.”

Committed to going above and beyond, for Dunne and his team, it’s never about not being able to do something, but rather, finding a way to do it. This involves working closely with customers to keep the lines of communication open, from the time a request is received all the way through to a product being delivered.

“They’re not just taking an order,” says Newman. “They’re thinking creatively in ways that satisfy us beyond what we would have expected from the start by providing ideas, as well as options. Instead of simply giving us what we ask for, they read between the lines and make suggestions that are always on-target.”

Relying on the Team Store for all of the association’s branding needs, every item has been met with unanimous approval from members. While each item is unique in its own way, Newman notes that the thumb drives shaped like Tennessee they recently received have been a big hit across the board—topping the list when it comes to the creative approach Dunne and his team take to raise the bar in a competitive industry.

“They know and understand the REALTOR® world, which is a key factor in why they’re so great to work with,” concludes Newman.

For more information and custom orders, please visit teamstoreonline.com.

For REALTOR®-logo branded merchandise, visit NarTeamStore.realtor.

Tip! First time-customers may take advantage of 10-percent savings on orders of $25 or more, using promo code NARMEMBER.