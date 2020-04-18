Supporting Clients Through the Real Estate Transactionâ€”and Beyond

HSASM Home Warranty’s comprehensive coverage plans protect buyers and sellers

MaryAnn Stack, a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®, has worked in real estate full-time over the last 40 years and is committed to ensuring that clients receive the best customer support throughout the real estate transaction.

Taking her commitment to exemplary service seriously, Stack has been educating her clients on the benefits of home warranties for the last 10 to 15 years.

“My first experience with home warranties was with HSA through my brokerage firm,” says Stack, “and due to that positive experience, I believed in the product and support systems provided by HSA.”

HSA has been providing comprehensive home warranty plans for over 35 years, helping to safeguard both buyers and sellers from the expense of breakdowns of components of covered home systems and appliances during the real estate transaction.

“The HSA home warranty provides the assurance to my buyers that they have the opportunity to have coverage on covered items for the first year in their new home, and they can extend the warranty longer if they’d like by renewing their home warranty contract,” says Stack.

It’s not just for buyers, however. In fact, Stack says that sellers are often drawn to the benefits as well.

“Sellers use the warranty as an enhanced marketing feature in addition to having coverage while the house is on the market,” says Stack.

Dedicated to making homeownership as simple and worry-free as possible, HSA offers a wide-range of stand-out features that benefit buyers and sellers alike.

“The basic warranty and the Buyer 7 Star Upgrade have been very beneficial to my clients, as well as the swimming pool and other optional coverage, when applicable,” says Stack. “Additionally, the company continuously adds relevant programs to meet buyers’ needs, such as the rekey service, HVAC tune-ups and the electronics plan.”

But a product is nothing without good service to back it up, and that’s why HSA provides trusted support on both the agent and consumer side, something that Stack’s clients have experienced firsthand.

“Clients expect superior customer service and a quick response to their issues,” says Stack. “In my experience, our HSA account manager was very responsive, so when there was an issue, I was able to communicate and resolve problems in an expeditious manner.”

Most importantly, however, is the fact that her clients always feel protected.

“The warranty provides my clients comfort and peace of mind just in case unexpected repairs come up,” says Stack.

For more information, please visit www.onlinehsa.com.Â