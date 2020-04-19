LeadingRE Welcomes Constellation1 to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global network of more than 565 top real estate firms, has named Constellation1 to its Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources. Constellation1 provides real estate technology services to brokerages and MLSs across North America. The Solutions Group relationship will incorporate Constellation1’s back office solutions, data services and relocation management software.

“As so many brokers are taking this time to evaluate systems and efficiencies, we are happy to present Constellation1’s solutions, which include flexible options like their robust back office accounting software, powerful real estate data services and web-based relocation software, Relocation Specialist,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Corporate Marketing Robin LaSure.

“We have a unique opportunity to partner with LeadingRE members who value investing in their future,” said Doug Fisher, vice president of sales at constellation1. “Our ongoing commitment to research and development and our position in the industry as a stable, long-term partner demonstrates our investment in not only our future, but also that of our clients. Additionally, the power of our data services, our strength in normalizing data from more than 500 MLSs across the country, and the expertise of our team further enhances this partnership and represents a true win for all.”

