4 Critical Activities Every Agent Should Focus on Today

As we enter uncharted territory with COVID-19, agents and brokers are scrambling to figure out how to survive and add value in a market full of uncertainty and confusion—not to mention staying safe and being part of the solution.

In January, we launched our theme for the year, “Clarity 2020″—the clear path to success. Well, that clarity has been clouded with uncertainty for some, and even more clarity for others.

Each day when I get up, I simply ask myself two questions:

What can I control today? What is beyond my control?

Once I go through that thought process, I make a decision to focus on what I can control, and not dwell on things beyond my control.

Here are some examples:

I can control if I stay safe and keep my family safe.

I can control how I eat and exercise.

I can control my attitude and how I will interact with others.

I can control how many people I communicate with and the message I deliver.

I can control my gratitude for the many blessings in my life and how I show that gratitude.

With this in mind, I’d like to share with you four critical areas of focus each agent and broker can control right now that will make a difference when the bounce occurs following this pandemic.

Focus on the basics of your business.

Call through your SOI and stay in touch with your relationships—not selling, simply serving. The words “How can I help?” and a positive thought go a long way.

Clean up your lead trackers and lead generation systems. Now is a good time to reach out and call or text every lead, see how they are and where they are, offer ideas and suggestions to prepare to buy or sell once things settle down and share some good news about what is happening in your market (houses are still selling).

Put everyone on a follow-up plan, like an ABC lead system, with automated follow-up messaging. There is no excuse to allow anyone to fall through the cracks.

Create a daily routine of when you will work, when you will help family, when you will prospect and when you will do lead follow-up. As you create a schedule and stick to it, you will find that rhythm for success that works for you.

Work on your physical and mental health.

Take a walk, listen to motivational books, play with your kids. Whatever is your jam, make sure you do it daily. It’s important you feed your soul and nourish your body so you can stay healthy and productive.



Master virtual real estate and everything it entails.

It’s time to be better at virtual listing appointments, buyer consultations, walk-throughs on the MLS to show real-time data, virtual property showings, etc. Study, practice, role play and be dressed for success from the waist up so you look good on video.



Be the light that shines in dark places

Serve regardless of the opportunity that it will or will not create in the future. Many people are stressed and concerned about what’s next, and they are looking for light in this dark place. Decide to be that light and you will find joy in this journey.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.