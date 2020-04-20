Tune in to Facebook Live: 5 Things to Say to Make Them Glad You Called

What facts should you provide for your customer’s well-being to guide them through market changes? You can find out on Thursday.

Brian Curtis, a team leader, has offices in two markets impacted differently by “shelter in place” rules. He is growing, recruiting and making calls that are well received. Part of his communications include how volatile changes in mortgage qualification impact what consumers need to do should they buy now, later or ride things out. His outreach has doubled the response rate from a month ago.

Tune in to realtor.com®’s next Facebook Live Huddle with RETechnology on Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PST—Calls to Customers: 5 Things to Say to Make Them Glad You Called—to hear from Curtis, as well as Andrew Dorn, national speaker at realtor.com®, and Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and RE Technology.com.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com or sign up for the event here.