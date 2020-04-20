Skills for New Agents to Develop During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In these truly unprecedented times, it is easy to lose focus with your burgeoning business. One of the best ways to combat this is by learning new skills and expanding the products you currently offer your current and prospective clients.

Whether it be virtual home tours or learning how to utilize your Instagram account more effectively, there are numerous ways you can be a resource for your clients while being stuck at home. Here are some useful tips:

Expand Your Digital Offerings

Perhaps nothing is more important right now than expanding what you currently offer your clients online. One of the most popular avenues real estate professionals are going down is providing virtual home tours. However, targeted Facebooks ads and virtual staging are other things that are worth looking into or expanding upon if you already offer them. These are important products to be accustomed with now as they’re becoming more and more popular.

Beef Up Your Social Media Presence

It’s crucial that you’re at your clients’ disposal for most of the day. Being more diligent about answering texts, phone calls and emails is very important, but perhaps just as important is keeping up with engagement on your social media accounts. During this pandemic, your clients will have a lot of questions. Many people may message you via Instagram or comment on your Facebook posts with inquiries. Get in the habit now of responding to these folks daily, as this is a skill that will be valuable to your business even after this moment is well past us.

Look to the Future

Take some time to really reflect on the ways in which you and your business weren’t prepared for the coronavirus outbreak. Very few people in this country were ready for what happened and is still currently going on, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be ready should this ever occur again in the future. Additionally, take advantage of some of the numerous free webinars that are currently being offered online which speak to this topic. The goal is to come out of the period with more skills that’ll leave you better prepared for the future.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Jameson your real estate news ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.