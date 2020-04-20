Now is the Time to Lead With Gratitude… Be Thankful, Not Hateful

We are all in challenging times. Whether your county or state has a “shelter in place order” or if you’re still able to work mostly “business as usual,” things are different.

It’s an interesting time… many eyeballs are constantly on TV, social media and the like… with lots of negativity. What I’ve learned most as a team leader in two states (West Michigan and Charlotte, N.C.) is that our team needs each other now more than ever. For years now, we’ve done our daily huddle calls. We huddle each morning at 8:45 a.m. to discuss what we’ll be doing for the day and to kick the day off with some motivation and enthusiasm. So, I continued business as usual with our calls.

A huge “aha” moment came when one of our team members suggested we now do them via Zoom instead. Wow! What a great way to get face to face and see the whites of each other’s eyes each day. Let’s face it, each day, for many across the country right now, is not all butterflies and rainbows. This morning face-to-face call now allowed me to see the look on everyone’s face—to see if they needed some extra love or support that morning or just time to laugh together.

We have incorporated some fun topics into the calls a few mornings a week too about our fave shows that we’ve been binge watching, our first job, our first car, our fave hobby, and so much more. This brings not only some great stories (that we may or may not tease each other about in the future), but also smiles, laughter and joy to our calls. This allows us to have fun and then get down to business for how we are going to tackle the day.

I’ve seen the true leaders stand out during this pandemic. Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX, and the entire RE/MAX team, have set an example of being sincere and vulnerable with daily videos, webinars and trainings. Now is not the time to hide under a pillow and wish this all away. The true leaders right now are letting people know that they are here and asking if there is anything they can help with. They are telling everyone they know that they care. There is so much negativity out there right now—do not get sucked in.

I have taken this time to post daily via Facebook Live about what I am grateful for each day. As I write this, I am on day 30. I have also been blessed to have my 11-year-old daughter want to take part in this with me (and she is super sweet so people like the videos that much more.) This has done so much more than I could have imagined. So many have reached out to me via text/call/email to say how much they love the videos and look forward to them each day. It has really made me focus each day on gratitude. I can see that I am grateful for so many amazing things each day. It has strengthened my relationship with my daughter and gives us something to do together each day, as well as teaches her, in this moment, to be thankful. For all those reasons and more, I am grateful.

I am not telling you that you must do the same. I am telling you that we all need some thankfulness and gratitude in our lives right now. People are looking for leadership. They need and are looking for direction. Do you want to be that type of leader who provides direction or do you want to follow the crowd down the path of negativity and hate? I know what side I am on, and I know that this is what is going to help us thrive after this pandemic is over, too. For that, I am grateful.

Brooke Sines is a Workman Success Systems senior coach and full-time REALTOR® with RE/MAX of Grand Rapids who has been in the business of working with people all of her life. After working for several years as an entertainment agent that kept her traveling a lot during the week, she wanted a profession that would allow her to be home more to enjoy the day-to-day with her family. It was her love of people and real estate that lead her into a career as a full-time REALTOR®, where in her first year she was awarded the Rising Star Award for Sales & Excellence. Contact her at Brooke@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.