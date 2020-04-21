5 Tips for Spring Cleaning

Here are five tips to help you with a thorough spring cleaning.
Declutter and Donate
One of the most important tasks is to tackle the clutter throughout your home and create a donation pile.
Window Washing
It’s always a good idea to have your windows professionally cleaned at least once a year, and spring is an ideal time to have them scrubbed inside and out.
Landscape Clean-Up
A fresh layer of mulch and pruning trees, shrubs and hedges will go a long way toward beautifying your yard.
Outdoor Furniture
Try revamping your backyard with a new set of loungers and dining table for al fresco entertaining.
Fresh Coat of Paint
Calling in the painters to do some touch-ups around the home can make all the difference.