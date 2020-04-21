Activities You Can Participate in While Practicing Social Distancing

As you follow stay-at-home orders, you may quickly find that spending all those extra hours lounging around isn’t as fun as it sounds. Boredom has set in for many people and spending time with our friends has become impossible or extremely limited. However, with the help of virtual hangouts and endless online resources, you can still participate in fun and entertaining activities with friends from home! Here are a few ideas to try.

Start a Book Club

Finally, you have the time to sit down and get lost in a good book. But why read it alone when you can share the experience with your closest friends? Host a weekly virtual book club where you can discuss ideas, takeaways and reviews as you journey through a new world. Make recommendations and share some of your favorites with the group. Not only will this allow you to stay social, it will also help you relax and dive into a new story.

Host a Virtual Game Night

Whether you choose a board game, a card game or even a video game, having a game night with your friends is a classic way to spend your time. Bring on the competition with an intense game of monopoly, or challenge a friend to an intelligent game of chess. Add your favorite beverage and snacks, and prepare for a night of healthy competition and lots of laughs.

Watch a Movie Together

One of the most common activities friends do together is go to a movie. While confined to our homes, however, going to the local theater isn’t an option. However, with a video chat, some microwave popcorn and a good flick, you and your friends can enjoy movie night once again! If everyone has Netflix and a desktop or laptop computer, adding the Netflix Party extension allows you to share a link to a movie or television show where you can all enjoy entertainment while chatting.

Hold a Sweat Session

One of the perks of working out is having your friend there with you to keep you moving and motivated. As gyms are closed and classes are on hold, set up a video chat where you can all work out together, from home. Whether you choose a relaxing yoga routine or an exciting Zumba class, the possibilities are endless. Show your support and share your energy while you all get your sweat on together.