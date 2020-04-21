Explore NAR Academy Scholarships Available Exclusively to NAR Members

NAR PULSE—Encourage your team to enroll in NAR Academy, a Right Tools, Right Now initiative. The first 50 NAR members to register for a course in one of the three certificate programs offered in the Early Summer Session, beginning April 27, will receive a $400 scholarship! * Learn more at NAR.CCIS.edu.



*Not available in California.

Protect Your Business With Victor

Victor O. Schinnerer & Company is now Victor. The name has changed, but not the premium credits it offers you and your firm on errors and omissions insurance through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn more.