Facebook Live Must-Watch: Adapting Through Rapid Change

This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted by realtor.com®, as three former colleagues—Andrew Dorn, national speaker and VP of events, realtor.com®; Steve Pacinelli, MCO, BombBomb; and Max Pigman, owner and president, Lewis & Clark Brewing—reunite to share survival tactics to keep up with the ever-changing deck of cards dealt by COVID-19.

What: Realtor.com Facebook Live Series “The Huddle” – The New Nimble: Adapting Through Rapid Change



When: Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT / 12 p.m. MT / 11 a.m. PT



Where: Register here.



Who: Andrew Dorn, realtor.com®; Steve Pacinelli, BombBomb; and Max Pigman, Lewis & Clark Brewing



In this Facebook Live series:

– Understand how BombBomb has had to increase capacity to meet demand for video messaging and distance learning.

– Learn how Pigman has had to massively adjust to keep his highly successful brew-pub alive using innovative tactics and small business funding while shuttered.

– Hear how Dorn has taken his team virtual and is now coaching on drawing attention to virtual meetings and 3D open houses.

To sign up for the event, click here.