How to Master a Nautical Theme for Your Home

Here are four tips for giving your home a nautical makeover.

Colors Are Key

If there’s any color scheme that screams nautical, it’s blue and white.

Rattan and Wicker

These materials provide the perfect complement to a coastal color scheme while exuding craftsmanship and casual elegance.

Get Creative With Accents

Decorate with items that are re-purposed from a boat, like mounting oars on a wall or framing nautical flags.

Go Big on Built-Ins

Whether it’s a simple window seat, a breakfast nook or even bunk beds, a few thoughtful built-in features around the house will enhance the nautical appeal.