Using This Extra Time to Work on Your Hobbies

Amidst the COVID-19 virus, we find ourselves with lots of extra time throughout the day. While we spend our days social distancing, it’s important to use your time wisely and fill these hours with productive and creative activities. For those who have hobbies that may have been put on the back burner, or for those looking to start a new one, this is the perfect time. Here are some hobbies to fill up your extra time.

Reading

When was the last time you snuggled up with a good book? With work, kids, cooking and cleaning, it can be hard to find the time to get sucked into a story. But with the extra hours we all have in a day, there’s no better time than now to sit back, relax and read. Whether you prefer mystery, romance, history or even a little true crime, there are thousands of options to choose from. You can even order an audiobook to keep up with your favorite novel while you cook dinner or take a walk.

Arts and Crafts

No matter your age, arts and crafts are a fun and creative way to spend your time while also creating decor for your home. With endless possibilities, and whether you are a seasoned vet or a beginner, taking part in some arts and crafts is good for the mind. Use this time to finish knitting that blanket you’ve been working on for two years or the birdhouse you’ve been building in the garage. Try out an online class in watercolor painting or whittling, or take a simpler route and order yourself some adult coloring books full of beautiful and calming images to pass the time.

Baking

If you have a sweet tooth, baking is a great hobby. Follow a recipe or online video and learn how to create delicious desserts and other baked goods from the comfort of home. Crack open your mother’s old cookbook or search for a new recipe online. Most kitchens have everything you need, such as a baking sheet, a mixer and rolling pin. Surprise your family with cookies, cupcakes and homemade bread to serve with dinner or come up with your own sweet treat you can all bake together.

Gardening

Just because you’re stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t get outside. Gardening allows you to create a colorful oasis in your own backyard or grow your own vegetables for less trips to the grocery store. There are many online resources available to learn how to start and maintain a beautiful garden and sharpen your green thumb. You can even bring the outdoors inside with a few houseplants. Start your own windowsill herb garden or liven up your living room with some succulents, perfect for beginners.