Does Your Home Need a Golf Simulator?

Across the country, golf courses remain closed and clubs untouched despite no shortage of players itching to get on the links. For many people, golf is a preferred way to blow off some steam and escape from everyday stress, if only for a few hours. With the looming possibility of recurring shutdowns until a coronavirus vaccine arrives, it begs the question: Is it time to install a golf simulator? Once considered a novelty, this high-end home feature just might become more sought-after as we adjust to spending an increased amount of time indoors. If this sounds like something for your home, here are a few perks you can expect.

Play With Friends

Spending hours hitting golf balls into a screen may sound like a solitary activity, but today’s best simulators are very much connected to the outside world. You can play a few rounds with any of your golf buddies who have their own simulator or even enter into live tournaments without leaving your home. The 2020 Masters may have been postponed for the pros, but you can still experience the course at Augusta anytime you want.

State-of-the-Art Features

Simulators certainly are not cheap, but splurging on a top-tier system, like Vision Premium from Golfzon, will bring you plenty of features to get excited about. They can simulate the slopes on putting greens while providing high definition visuals and will automatically tee up the ball for you to save the trouble of bending over. High-tech sensors even allow for an accurate simulation of different shots, like draws, fades and lobs.

Improve Your Game

When things eventually get back to normal and everyone else is shaking off the rust, you can emerge from your home as good a golfer as ever. Simulators are equipped with cameras that provide you with a swing replay and allow you to analyze your stroke, as well as compare it with other golfers. If you’re going to be stuck at home, there’s no better way to spend your time than honing your game.