Elevating Real Estate and Putting People First

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way homes are bought and sold, and the Ebby Halliday Companies are at the forefront of combining agents’ hard-earned expertise and the latest technology to ensure easy, efficient and safe transactions for clients.

“At the Ebby Halliday Companies, we believe some of the new ways of doing business are here to stay,” said President and CEO Chris Kelly. “Simply put, they are safe, streamlined and very efficient.”

The Ebby Halliday Companies’ real estate brands include Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Williams Trew. Its Core Services companies include Prosperity Mortgage, Home Team Insurance and Texas Premier Title.

“Every day our agents and employees are helping individuals and families move to, from and within North Texas,” Kelly said. “How? We’ve created an elevated online experience that takes you inside a home without leaving the comfort of your couch, all while benefitting from our agents’ extensive local market knowledge and expert advice.”

While residential real estate was, and always will be a “relationship” business, there are safe, innovative “solutions” that are enabling today’s buyers and sellers to take advantage of a multitude of technologies across the entirety of the home-buying and -selling journey.

Too often, consumers are being asked to choose between a technology or a traditional company to fulfill their real estate needs. From home showings, to mortgages, to insurance, to closings, when you choose the Ebby Halliday Companies everything can be completed efficiently and virtually—and when combined with the personal touch of a local expert associated with North Texas’ leading residential real estate brokerage, it simply is an unmatched experience.

For homebuyers, the Ebby Halliday Companies offer virtual consultations in which your needs and desires will be discussed in detail and a game plan then devised and implemented to achieve them, including the entirety of your mortgage and insurance needs. When you receive information about a home that you’d like to explore further, it’s easy and convenient to take a virtual tour and then secure a physical tour. And, from your initial offer through closing, you can choose to sign all documents electronically from the comfort of your home, including virtual notary services and curbside closings with the Ebby Halliday Companies’ title company.

For home sellers, Ebby Halliday Companies agents are making it easy to connect via phone or video call to discuss your unique situation and goals—and to learn in-depth how your home will be prepared for sale and ultimately sold in the shortest amount of time and for the highest price possible. From photographs, virtual tours, inspections and showings, all can be done with minimal physical contact for the safety and security of you and your home. Your home will also receive the advantage of the Ebby Halliday Companies’ proven networking—locally, nationally and internationally—through its affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and, in the case of luxury listings, Luxury Portfolio International.

“Simply put, we offer one ‘door’ to everything you need to buy or sell a home in North Texas,” said Kelly. “Purchasing or selling in any other way would be like going back in time. More than any other real estate company in our region, our complete offering of brokerage, mortgage, title and insurance homeownership services ensures you have the easiest and most secure real estate experience. In good times and most importantly, in challenging times, we have stood by North Texas and North Texans for over 75 years. It would be our honor to put our experience and strength to work for you.”



For more information, please visit www.ebby.com.

