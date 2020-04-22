HomeSmart Brings Its 100-Percent Commission Model to Washington State

Brokerage team Jeff Smart and Dave Shinabarger have partnered up to bring HomeSmart International’s 100-percent-commission model to Washington State. HomeSmart Elite Brokers will service agents in the southeastern portion of the state, primarily the Tri-Cities and their surrounding communities.

“We wanted to present a new brokerage option for both the new and veteran REALTORS® in our area,” stated Smart. “I am so excited to be able to bring HomeSmart’s brokerage model to these agents and give them the opportunity to truly prosper by getting to keep 100-percent of their hard-earned commission.”

Smart’s previous brokerage, Smart Realtors, was founded in 1968 and had been supporting the real estate needs of the Tri-Cities and southeastern portions of Washington State ever since. Smart and Shinabarger have joined forces to merge Smart Realtors® into HomeSmart Elite Brokers. Agents will be able to access HomeSmart International’s high-value, low-fee model, allowing them to take home the entirety of their commission all while gaining access to revolutionary technology, personalized agent support, comprehensive training and customizable marketing materials at no additional cost.

“With the move to HomeSmart, our brokerage will be able to grow larger and support more agents in our area to increase their business, their income and the number of reinvestments into our local economy,” promised Shinabarger. “With the increase of agents in our company, we will be able to help more homeowners and homebuyers than ever before.”

Smart and Shinabarger have big goals for HomeSmart Elite Brokers. They plan on opening a new office within the next six months and recruiting 100 agents to their team after a year of being in business. They also plan to open their doors for both HomeSmart and non-HomeSmart agents to be able to access exclusive classes and training opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

