How to Create the Perfect Vegetable Garden in the City

As we become increasingly more conscious of where our food is coming from, vegetable gardens are a fast-growing trend. Whether you have a charming backyard, sizable balcony or spacious rooftop, there are plenty of opportunities to grow your own produce in the city. If you’re in search of a new project to undertake at home, here are a few tips for urban dwellers who are interested in planting some seeds this spring and summer.

Maximize Your Space

The most important requirement is that your garden area receives enough sunshine. Once you pick out the perfect spot, you can fill it up with raised beds and implement what’s known as “square foot gardening,” where each square foot holds a specific herb or vegetable in order to maximize space and efficiency. Containers are equally well suited to growing vegetables in confined spaces and can provide a unique aesthetic to your garden with beautiful planters.

What to Grow

You’ll most likely have to stick to vegetables that require a soil depth of less than a foot, but the good news is there are plenty of options to choose from. Leafy greens, like lettuce and spinach, are commonly found in city gardens for this reason, as are eggplants, radishes and beets. Vegetables that can grow vertically using support systems, such as tomatoes and squash, are another way to maximize space while creating a lush atmosphere on your balcony or rooftop. Essentially, urban gardens can provide you with everything you’ll need for a delightful summer salad.

Bring in the Soil

Even if you have a backyard, it’s a good idea to buy organic potting soil that’s rich in nutrients and can retain moisture to keep your plants healthy. An organic fertilizer is another essential ingredient to feed your vegetables and is usually applied every two weeks in container gardens. If you’ve ever considered making your own compost, this can help to improve soil quality while putting leftover food to good use instead of simply throwing it away.