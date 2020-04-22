How Wellness Extends to the Entire Home

In the real estate world, we often associate wellness with spa-like features, such as saunas or massage rooms and home gyms. However, the reality is that having a space to exercise or pamper oneself is only a small part of a living space that supports your physical and mental wellbeing. As we practice social distancing and spend our days inside, this is perhaps more apparent than ever before. Here are just a few ways that the entire home can support a sound mind and body.

Reconnecting With the Kitchen

Many of us have had more home cooked meals in the past month than all of last year. While it may mean doing more dishes than usual, there’s something undeniably calming about making wholesome dinners and having the time to sit down with the family. The act of preparing food and gathering together to eat is a ritual that humans have practiced for millennia and, in many ways, we’re returning to this to find that wellness in the kitchen is about far more than simply eating nutritious foods.

Outdoor Spaces

After a few weeks of being cooped up inside, pretty much everyone is craving a little bit of nature. It’s times like these that we remember how things like fresh air, natural light and open spaces have a significant impact on our mental wellbeing. That’s why a beautiful backyard terrace is much more than a place to hang out or entertain. It’s about being able to connect with the outdoors and get away from the technology that’s become so prevalent in our lives.

Activity Areas

One interesting consequence of staying home is that we suddenly have more time to focus on our hobbies. Whether that’s fixing up cars in the garage, painting in your studio or playing an instrument, these activities provide a much needed respite from screen time and, in many ways, are meditative. While it might not fit the traditional definition of wellness, having an area at home to engage in your personal interests plays a role in helping you feel your best.

Sleeping Soundly

Diet and exercise are often considered the two main factors to maintaining good health, yet sleep is undoubtedly and equally important. That’s why it’s essential to design a bedroom that promotes relaxation and allows you to get ample rest each night, especially during stressful times such as these. A luxurious mattress and blackout shades are must-haves, but don’t overlook other design elements and how they make you feel, like color palette and lighting.