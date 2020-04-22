NAR Reveals Professional Development Directory for Members

The National Association of REALTORS® is proud to announce the creation of the Professional Development Directory. In an effort to support REALTORS® in expanding their skillsets from home, the Directory consolidates online learning opportunities for REALTORS® from across the real estate industry.

Members can browse the Directory, located at www.nar.realtor/education, to find development opportunities from the National Association of REALTORS® family, including its subsidiaries, affiliates, state and local real estate associations, licensed providers, and other real estate industry entities.

NAR also invites REALTOR® Associations and independent course providers to submit their own courses for publication on the Directory, so REALTORS® can access a broad range of development topics in addition to the NAR family of designation and certification courses.

What: A new web resource located at www.nar.realtor/education, which directs members to:

– Online Courses

– Live Virtual Courses

– Continuing Education

– Designation and Certification Courses

– Commitment to Excellence (C2EX)

– Financial Wellness

– Leadership Development Courses

– REALTOR® Association Management Courses

– Degree Courses

– Code of Ethics Courses



Who: Several audiences will want to check out the Professional Development Directory, including:

– REALTORS® seeking online learning on a variety of topics

– State and Local REALTOR® Association staff who develop and host courses

– Real estate instructors and trainers who develop and host courses



How: Visit www.nar.realtor/education to explore and submit courses.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

