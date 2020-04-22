Work-From-Home Essentials That Everyone Should Have

A proper workspace is a more important home feature than ever before. Everyone who can is working remotely and chances are a large percentage of people will continue to do so even after we open the country back up. If you don’t already have a professionally-equipped home office, here are a few easy upgrades you can make to increase your productivity.

Focus on Furnishings

Of course, an adequate desk and comfortable chair that you can spend the day in are obvious necessities. In addition to that, it can be helpful to have a separate seating area in your home office where you can read, brainstorm or simply take a few minutes to relax. You might also want to pick up a few luxuries to keep you feeling your best, like a coffee maker or a minifridge where you can store snacks without having to run back into the kitchen.

Tech Essentials

It’s incredible how much of a difference a large, high-resolution monitor can make. If you don’t already have one in your home office, it’s definitely worth ordering online for those who spend long days staring at the computer. Other items worth investing in are quality speakers, noise cancelling AirPods, and, for those who suffer from soreness in their hands and wrists, a rest pad for your mouse or keyboard can be useful additions to the work space.

Ready for Video Conferencing

Everyone who’s working from home has likely been on a few video conference calls by now. If you’re new to this, there are probably a few easy ways to improve the overall experience, like thoughtfully positioning a lamp to illuminate your face in a flattering way or organizing the area behind your desk to create a pleasant background. If your video calls are too pixelated or cutting in and out, you may want to upgrade your wi-fi for faster internet speeds