Committed to Success

Ron Snow

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Associates

Layton, Utah

www.remaxofutah.com

Region served: Utah

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 7

Number of agents: 150



No. 1 tip for dealing with difficult clients: Set your ego aside and listen to your clients. When you take time to understand clients in a difficult deal, and they feel you are there to help, everything smooths out.



Best time management tip: Choose wisely where you spend your time, stop procrastinating and DO IT!



Key to profitability: Operate an end-to-end and beyond ecosystem.



Best recruiting technique: Offer more, give more, care more, do more. It’s about the agents and being committed to their success.

How is your Masters Theories training program supporting your goal to field the region’s top-performing agents?

Our Mastery training program pushes agents to look at what they’re doing, eliminate the waste and become hyper-focused on consistently doing the 20 percent of activities that produce 80 percent of the results. It helps them maintain a balanced life around our seven Fs: Family, Faith, Fulfillment, Fitness, Friends, Fun and Finance. If they can focus on just two or three points in each area, it elevates their life and career to unbelievable levels.

What strategies do your agents utilize to stand out to clients and achieve customer loyalty?

At RE/MAX Associates, agents strive to always keep our clients first. By genuinely caring about and looking out for the best interests for our clients, we lay the foundation to organic customer loyalty. These types of client-for-life actions sow the seeds of a long-term relationship. When placed in a difficult situation with our clients, I always ask the following questions: Is what we are trying to do for our clients honest? Is it ethical? Is it legal? Is it the right thing to do? Customer loyalty is earned, not expected.

Why is your Associates Investment Group so important to your overall mission, and how do you believe it best serves participants?

Associates Investment Group was implemented to converge all aspects of the home-buying, -selling and -owning process into one environment. This allows our agents to walk our clients from the consumer point of entry, RE/MAX Associates, to our customer choice-based mortgage platform, IntroLend (powered by Avenu Technologies), to our title and escrow company, Metro National Title Associates, and back to our homeowner concierge program, HomeKick. By helping our client from one end of the transaction to the other, and well into their homeownership, we provide a higher level of customer service and develop a more meaningful relationship with clients for years to come.

Can you talk about the dynamics of increasing staff while reducing your company’s brick and mortar footprint?

We are piloting our first “stop-in” office in Farmington’s Station Park transit-oriented development. We are able to service our growing team of agents and their clients in a boutique environment with conference rooms, closing rooms, mortgage services, workstations, and more. We are doing this at a very high level in approximately 1,700 square feet of office space, delivering our agents and their clients a very high-level housing experience.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.