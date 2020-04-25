Leads, Love and Loyalty: Property-Centric Websites Consumers Can’t Resist

Over the years, real estate search portals like Zillow and Redfin have proven an important point again and again: Americans love browsing home information—even if the homes aren’t for sale.

In the early days, simply displaying listings online was considered innovative, and brokers often turned to technology providers to build their websites and obtain the data that powered them. How times have changed. The availability of new datasets is helping many brokers create websites that tell the whole story of a home: its value and value trajectory, neighborhood amenities, demographics, school ratings, walkability, and much more.

We all browse aspirationally—whether it’s for our next phone, car or the home of our dreams—and we become attached to sites that deliver the information we want simply and efficiently. That’s especially true of real estate sites that show information about our own home, such as dynamic property valuations that go up and down every month.

Smart brokers have caught on to this property-first approach to attracting consumers and maximizing the time they spend on their website. They know that consumers who keep coming back for property information may eventually pick up the phone and call one of their agents. Familiarity breeds future revenue.

Realist® is a property intelligence platform used by more than 860,000 professionals across the U.S., offering a holistic mix of proprietary, public record, listing and other property data for 99.9 percent of U.S. parcels. Realist offers the kind of in-depth property data consumers love—and it’s now available to use on broker websites for the very first time.

That’s right. CoreLogic® has just released an all-new version of Realist that includes an API for broker use. Now, brokers can easily obtain rich property data for their locale and publish it on their website. By giving consumers full property details for every home in their market, broker websites will rise in the search rankings and attract qualified web traffic. It’s a fantastic, low-cost way to create leads, brand stickiness and consumer loyalty.

A new Realist feature available to brokers via API is the Realist Sell Score™. Using a proprietary algorithm developed by our analytics team of more than 50 PhDs, the Realist Sell Score indicates the likelihood a property will be listed for sale in the next six months. While propensity analytics are nothing new, the Realist Sell Score significantly improves their accuracy, helping brokers and agents identify the top prospects for marketing outreach.

When it comes to websites, content is king—and CoreLogic has the top-quality property data brokers need to seize the crown.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, REALIST and REALIST SELL SCORE are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.