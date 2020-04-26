Search
3 Insights for Real Estate and Free On-Demand Sessions

By RISMedia Staff

Lone Wolf Technologies recently hosted a series of roundtables designed to help brokers and agents keep business moving. Throughout the sessions, industry experts from every side of the real estate business gave their take on the situation—including key insights that:

1. Current events have caused a huge spike in technology adoption—especially things like eSignature and virtual showings.

2. The market may have slowed down, but it hasn’t stopped—clients are still out there, and they’ll need a more unique, insightful approach.

3. Now is the time to be as present as possible for your clients, using new methods and with the right message for the situation.

Click here to watch and learn more about what you can do to keep your business moving.

