Take This to the Bank: An Interview With Michael DeVito, EVP and Head of Wells Fargo Home Lending

In these unprecedented times, there’s a lot of misinformation and uncertainty in the marketplace. During an interview with Michael DeVito, executive vice president and head of Wells Fargo Lending, Brian Buffini, host of “The Brian Buffini Show,” gets clarity on current banking issues. Topics discussed include whether banks are still processing mortgages, how appraisers are evaluating homes and why it’s so important to support average homeowners who want to purchase.

The episode launched on April 23.



