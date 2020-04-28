4 Ways to Revamp Your Sunroom

If you’re looking for ways to revamp your sunroom, here are a few tips to keep in mind.
Separate Seating
Consider incorporating a dining area and a separate, more casual seating area that meets a variety of needs.
UV Resistance
When picking out a new rug or upholstery for furniture, remember that all of the decor should be UV-resistant to avoid fading over time.
Maximize Views
Make sure outdoor views are on full display in order to give your sunroom a true connection to the outside world.
Muted Colors
Keep the room feeling crisp and bright with muted tones of beige or gray.