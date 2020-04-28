How to Create a Beautiful Outdoor Dining Area

Here are a few tips to create the perfect outdoor dining space as the weather begins to warm.

Pick the Right Location

Try to find a spot that can be easily accessed from your kitchen and boasts the best view of your yard.

Embrace the Shade

A natural canopy of trees is always idyllic, but there are numerous ways to manufacture shade, like a parasol or a pergola with vines.

Set the Mood

Outdoor lighting, a firepit and speakers will help create the perfect ambiance and transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis.