Inside Real Estate Makes Robust Lifestyle Search Data Available Via New Integration With Local Logic

Inside Real Estate, an independently owned real estate software company, announced a powerful new integration with Local Logic, a provider of hyper-local school, demographic and lifestyle data. The integration will enable users of Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform, kvCORE, the option to seamlessly add rich lifestyle information to their kvCORE websites, enhancing the consumer search experience and driving deeper engagement.

The integration, available now within the kvCORE Marketplace, comes at an ideal time as many consumers are unable to go out and physically experience properties and neighborhoods due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

“Brokers and agents value how our tools help their clients understand the area around any home in seconds, almost like a neighborhood virtual tour” said Madeline Hammer, senior director of industry relations. The hyper-local content available through Local Logic helps kvCORE users showcase their local expertise and provide even greater value to their customers at a time when online real estate search is more critical than ever.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Inside Real Estate, one of the most forward-thinking platform providers in the real estate space,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO of Local Logic. “We’re passionate about arming real estate professionals with the location intelligence they need to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers. This integration will expand our reach, allowing us to make valuable, hyper-local content available across Inside Real Estate’s expansive footprint of agent, team and brokerage customers throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

Historically, Local Logic has only been directly available to large brokerage organizations. Through this exclusive partnership with Inside Real Estate, individual agents, teams and brokerages of all sizes can now add Local Logic data to their kvCORE website.

Key highlights of the integration include:

– Ability to overlay hyper-local data onto kvCORE property searches, refining user’s search results by specific schools or proximity to amenities, walkability score, park access, restaurants, and more.

– Lifestyle scoring will appear on search results pages as well as property detail pages with the ability to expand the score to see the specific qualifications that we’re ranked.

– Neighborhood profile pages on kvCORE will be enhanced with Local Logic’s advanced, hyper-local neighborhood data.

“Local Logic is a fantastic addition to the kvCORE Marketplace,” said Joe Skousen, president and founder of Inside Real Estate. “We share their team’s passion for empowering real estate professionals with tools that help them grow their business while providing modern, valuable experiences to their clients. We’re excited to make their hyper-local content available to users across our kvCORE platform.”

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.

