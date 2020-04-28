Keep Your Family Safe When a Winter Storm Knocks Out Electricity

Prepare for a power loss by stocking up on food, water, flashlights and batteries.

Fill your gas tank and charge your cell phone.

Seal cracks or gaps around windows and doors.

Wear layers of warm, loose clothing.

Stay in a few rooms and close doors to conserve heat.

Turn off lights and unplug appliances and electronic devices to prevent damage when power is restored.

Stay away from downed power lines and notify the utility company.

Use a generator and grill correctly.

Turn refrigerator and freezer temperatures to the lowest settings and keep the doors closed.

Run water at a trickle to prevent pipes from freezing.

Most importantly, if you’re concerned about someone’s health, go to a shelter.