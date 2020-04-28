Extended: NAR-Funded Member’s TeleHealthSM Coverage for REALTORSÂ®

NAR PULSEâ€”Remind your agents that REALTORSÂ® have until May 31 to enroll for two months of NAR-funded Member’s TeleHealthSM. Upon the conclusion of the free period, they will be able to extend their coverage for just $7/month (a 50-percent savings), so they can continue to rely on effective virtual healthcare and protect themselves and their loved ones. As an additional benefit, the prior activation fee is also temporarily waived. See full details here.

Need Errors & Omissions Insurance?

NAR’s preferred provider of E&O has a new name: Victor O. Schinnerer & Company is now Victor. Protect your firm from potential liability and receive premium credits available just for NAR members through this partner in the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Learn more.

Empower Agents With Placester

Professional content. Sharp design. Your agents can market themselves with confidence: Placester offers turnkey, mobile-friendly websites with IDX listing integration capabilities. Encourage your agents to learn more and enjoy 20 percent off through the REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.