Reasons to Replace Your Garage Door

Garage doors can experience wear and tear from years of daily use. Parts can eventually wear out, which can create safety hazards and security risks. At some point, replacing a garage door makes more sense than repairing it.

When to Consider Buying a New Garage Door

An automatic garage door should start to move up and down without hesitation when you press a button or enter a code. If you notice a delayed response, if the door moves slowly or if it makes a loud or unusual noise, it may need to be repaired or replaced. A technician can diagnose the problem and help you decide what to do.

Sensors can detect a person, an animal or an object in a garage door’s path and make it stop automatically. If your garage door doesn’t stop when something is blocking it, it’s a safety hazard. It may be time to replace the door to protect your children and pets from injuries.

A garage door that doesn’t close completely is a security risk. A burglar could break into the garage and steal your belongings or get into your house if you have an attached garage. A wild animal could also get into the garage and wreak havoc.

Garage doors can become scratched and dented from minor accidents and exposure to harsh weather, blowing debris and animals. A damaged garage door can detract from a home’s appearance, but a new door can instantly increase your curb appeal.

A garage door with insufficient insulation or failing weather stripping can let cold air into your house in the winter and let cooled air escape in the summer. If you have noticed that your utility bills have gone up and you aren’t sure why, your garage door may be to blame. A well-insulated garage could make your home more energy efficient and lower your utility bills. Keeping the temperature inside the garage in a comfortable range could also allow you to work on vehicle maintenance or a hobby regardless of the weather.

If you live in an area that is prone to hurricanes or tornadoes, strong winds could damage the garage door and cause a pressure buildup inside the house. That could damage the roof and walls, and could even blow the roof off completely. A garage door with a high wind load could reduce the risk of that happening.

If you plan to sell your home, installing a new garage door may be one of the easiest ways to spruce up its appearance. It can also provide a higher return on investment than many other home improvement projects.

How to Choose a New Garage Door

Garage doors are available in a wide array of colors, styles and materials. Some have windows and others do not. You can choose a garage door to complement the rest of your house and instantly improve its appearance. Contact a local company to learn about your options and to compare features and prices.