Window to the Law: Understanding the MLS Clear Cooperation Policy

Effective May 1, 2020, all multiple listing services will require that a listing is submitted to the MLS within one business day of the listing being publicly marketed. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to hear the rationale behind this new Clear Cooperation policy, how it will affect you, and why the new rules create a more efficient, pro-competitive marketplace that benefits buyers and sellers.

