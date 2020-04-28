What You Need to Know About Homeowners Insurance for Pets

If your homeowners insurance policy covers your pet, it will pay for injuries or damage the pet caused to a person or property not named in the policy.

But it won’t cover injuries to your family or home.

Many companies deny coverage for dog breeds considered aggressive, regardless of the pedigrees or individual histories. Some companies provide coverage, but with high premiums.

Homeowners policies generally exclude exotic pets, such as ferrets and snakes.

Standard liability limits might not be enough. Consider a dog liability policy, umbrella policy or excess policy.

Tell your insurer about your pet. If you don’t, it may deny a claim and/or cancel your policy.