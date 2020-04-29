The 2020 Newsmakers Hall of Fame: Join Us in Recognizing Brian Buffini

The RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers initiative celebrates industry professionals who are making strides in the real estate space with their positive contributions. In addition, RISMedia honors individual Newsmakers in our Hall of Fame, celebrating distinguished icons in the industry for their long-standing service.

Join us in recognizing this week’s featured Hall of Fame inductee:



Brian Buffini

Chairman & Founder,

Buffini & Company

As the chairman and founder of Carlsbad, Calif.-based Buffini & Company, Buffini spearheads the coaching and training company’s efforts to develop cutting-edge content to help real estate agents succeed.

Aside from his family, Buffini considers his greatest accomplishment to be helping clients build great businesses and fulfilled lives. According to Buffini, the company’s clients are achieving record earnings, an average of $358,486 for members in its One2One Coaching program, which is in sharp contrast to the average industry salary of $31,900.

Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. After becoming one of the nation’s top REALTORS®, he founded Buffini & Company, which has trained more than 3 million business professionals in 37 countries.

He now hosts the weekly Brian Buffini Show podcast, which has reached more than 6.6 million downloads in 178 countries.

“Each week, I host and feature special guests on the podcast where we share the mindset, motivation and methodologies for success,” says Buffini. “We’re helping a lot of people within the real estate industry and beyond.”

Buffini travels the world encouraging people to “live the good life.” He also recently became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal bestselling author with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.”

“For over 30 years, I’ve loved every minute of being a part of the real estate industry—from being an agent to a broker, and now, for the past 20-plus years, training, motivating and helping people achieve their goals,” says Buffini. “I believe real estate is the most important element in the U.S. economy, and the agents in the field are the ones who make this entire industry go.

“Our mission at Buffini & Company is to impact and improve the lives of people, and we do that every day.”



For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.