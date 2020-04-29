Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Honors Edward Szumski With Chairman’s Circle Gold Award

Share This Post Now!

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® recently honored Edward “Eddie” Szumski with a Chairman’s Circle Gold Award for his excellent sales performance for 2019, placing him in the top 2 percent of all BHHS agents nationwide.

“It was a big year assisting my clients and referrals. Thank you for trusting me with your real estate goals,” remarked Szumski, a sales associate in its Spring Lake office.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® is part of HomeServices of America.

