BoomTown Expedites Virtual Tools to Help Bolster Real Estate Businesses

BoomTown, the leading sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals, is excited to announce a new website and advertising features to help clients generate more business, virtually, and serve consumers amidst social distancing regulations. The news continues the momentum of the Marketing Central self-serve advertising portal and recently announced Consumer-Facing Mobile App.

The company has prioritized development time to expedite the release of more enhancements that allow clients to run their businesses more virtually. As virtual tours and video chatting have become critical to business normalcy in today’s climate, site visitors can now search for properties with virtual tours, filter properties to view all listings with virtual tours, request a virtual tour via video chat, and “Join a Virtual Open House.” These virtual showings are scheduled by the agent, hosted through Facebook or other MLS tools, and the event link is seamlessly integrated into their listings via the MLS. Agents can also highlight their properties with virtual tours in automated e-Alerts that are tailored to their prospects’ preferences.

“Screen time has skyrocketed. We’ve seen a 15 percent increase in “Tour via Video Chat” requests, and from a Facebook perspective, our digital marketing teams have seen a 35 percent increase in impressions,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “This means advertising on Facebook is imperative to reaching people where they are, and these new tools allow our clients to quickly create ads that efficiently reach the consumers who are looking for their help. These are timely new tools in their arsenal of CRM and marketing solutions that make it easy to maintain relationships and best serve clients from anywhere.”

BoomTown’s latest ad builder allows clients to create custom ads for social media that drive traffic to promote any landing page or post. This means clients can promote a virtual tour of a listing, highlight and quickly share educational content from Keeping Current Matters, and even create ads that allow consumers to request a video chat for more information.

