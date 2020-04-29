Search
How to Prepare Your Business and Your Employees During the Coronavirus

By the Experts at Intuit

If your business financials feel volatile, you’re not alone. Here are some ways business owners can ensure as few financial losses as possible:

Build out a business continuity plan. Jot down worst-case scenarios and potential business struggles. Then finalize a plan for dealing with those problems before they arise. This is your guide to moving forward with speed and confidence.

Build a supply continuity plan. This plan focuses on getting all the goods and resources you need from alternative sources, should a vendor cease production.

Create a communication strategy. This should be internal and external, to reduce confusion. Decide what you need to tell investors, employees, and contractors, and create a chain of command so messaging goes through proper channels.

Explore virtual and e-commerce options. If your business relies on face-to-face contact or in-store purchasing, now’s the time to think outside the box. Consider virtual meeting rooms for consults and services and online retail spaces for goods.

For more information, please visit www.intuit.com.

