How to Finance Repairs for a Fixer-Upper

So, if you want to buy a fixer-upper and need money for the house and repairs, consider an FHA 203k loan.

You can use it to pay for repairs to a newly purchased house or to refinance an existing mortgage.

Credit and income requirements are less strict than they are for other loans, but interest rates may be higher and more paperwork will be required.

The types of repairs allowed and the amount of money that can be included in the mortgage will depend on the loan type.

Keep in mind, you must hire licensed and insured contractors, unless you’re a professional contractor.