Your Carpets May Be A Lot Dirtier Than You Realize

Even if you vacuum frequently and clean up spills immediately, your carpets may be filled with ground-in dirt, dust, bacteria, germs and allergens.

Those toxins can lead to poor indoor air quality that can affect your family’s health.

Hot water extraction, or steam cleaning, can remove toxins trapped in carpet fibers and make carpets last longer.

You should clean your carpets at least every 12 -18 months, but more often if you have kids or pets, your carpets get a lot of foot traffic or they are particularly dirty.

You can buy or rent a machine and clean your carpets yourself, but professional machines use more heat and suction.