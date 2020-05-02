People Will Move Again

After years of dedicated research, we landed on the right target audience and value proposition for the service MooveGuru provides. During the fourth quarter of 2019, and the early part of the first quarter of 2020, we enrolled partnerships with leading brokerage firms and franchise organizations that will service nearly 750,000 consumers. In February, The Realty Alliance—the largest 85 firms in America—made MooveGuru their official partner for moving concierge. Then COVID-19 hit. How is this going to impact things?

For us, March was all about adjustment. We took steps toward streamlining each of our internal processes. Much in the way that consumers now shelter in place, we sheltered in place. We stopped focusing on sales. How can we pitch a moving concierge service to brokers who are focused on how they are going to hang on in uncertain times? Nobody really has a clear perspective on the future.

The Unexpected

I can’t claim that I’ve always been a person that expects the unexpected. Did you know that people are still moving, and that orders for services like “Got Junk” haul-away are peaking? What we have seen reaffirmed is human resilience through all of this uncertainty. Moreover, real estate is an industry that seems to adjust and react to massive change in a pretty fluid way. When we called our customers, we were given reassurances rather than cancellations. The broker outlook is that this is a phase, and that like any other phase, we’ll watch it pass. We are preparing for the rebound.

The Big Rebound

The fundamentals for real estate are solid. We are in a constrained inventory environment, interest rates are low and there are all kinds of programs for homeowners. Growth was tremendous at the beginning of 2020, and that demand will return in the late spring and early summer.

We are expecting a massive V-shaped return to the business. Moreover, we are anticipating that there will be a shortage of moving services (more demand than supply). Fortunately, because of our volume here at MooveGuru, we are able to continue to pass along great rates—but, most importantly, better service to help brokers access the service their clients need to move. We are also in heavy training mode to ensure brokers are supported with communicating MooveGuru benefits to their agents so they can be shared with movers.

If you want to get to know us a bit better, and understand how we are leveraging our network effectively to deliver superior concierge moving services, visit www.mooveguru.com.