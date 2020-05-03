College Station’s Fox Satsky Honored With International Hall of Fame Award From Century 21 Real Estate

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced at its One21® Experience in Los Angeles earlier this year that Kristi Fox Satsky of CENTURY 21 Beal in College Station, Texas is the latest member to be inducted into the coveted CENTURY 21® Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame (IHOF). Fox Satsky was selected because of her consistent quality service ratings, her high-level of production and most importantly, for always elevating and going ‘above and beyond’ on behalf of her clients, and in the communities in which she serves. Satsky received her award in front of thousands of C21® relentless sales professionals on stage along with current IHOF members who welcomed her to this prestigious institution.

“Kristi is truly inspirational, not only to the CENTURY 21 family and the real estate industry as a whole but for the people and charitable organizations she works with every day,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “She is a perfect example of the success that is possible within the CENTURY 21 System as she personifies our relentless drive to deliver the extraordinary to homebuyers and sellers around the world.”

On the community level, Fox Satsky was an ambassador for her local Chamber of Commerce for five years, where she served in various leadership roles and received the Chamber of Commerce Community Impact Award in 2018. She remains a member of the Ambassador Alumni Association and is a lifetime member/director of Easter Seals East Texas. She is the local affiliate for Homes for Heroes, and a supporter of Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Cancer Society, to name a few. She is on the Community Advisory Council for the Ronald McDonald House of Central Texas and a lifetime board member of the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center.

According to Fox Satsky, her most rewarding work is with Still Creek Ranch, a Christian boarding school for saving children from crisis situations, where she serves on the board of directors as well as coordinating fundraising events benefiting the organization.

“This honor came as a shock to me because there are so many CENTURY 21-affiliated sales professionals who are worthy of this recognition with the positive impact they are having on people’s lives and their local towns,” added Fox Satsky. “It’s great to have a company whose leaders have created a growth-oriented culture and provide the tools necessary to succeed in this business allowing you the opportunity to help those who need it most. I couldn’t be happier.”

The CENTURY 21 Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame inductees are selected from the most elite independent sales professionals in the CENTURY 21 System. To be considered, affiliated sales associates must be in the CENTURY 21 System a minimum of 10 years with eight of those years being at CENTURION® level production, including the current year.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.